iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 187,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,354,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 177,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

