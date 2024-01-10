iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.25

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.24, with a volume of 23489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

