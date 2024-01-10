iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.34. The stock had a trading volume of 82,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,696. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.32 and a 1 year high of $305.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

