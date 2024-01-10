iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $194.64. 15,171,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,317,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

