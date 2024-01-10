iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.40. 12,364,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,786,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.15 and its 200-day moving average is $184.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

