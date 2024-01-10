iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

IWR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. 272,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

