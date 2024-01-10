iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

