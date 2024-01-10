iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1,074.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,705 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS ITA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.47. The stock had a trading volume of 473,503 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

