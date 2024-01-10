iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 34,150 shares.The stock last traded at $135.55 and had previously closed at $135.74.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,527 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

