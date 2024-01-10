Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5 %

JKHY stock opened at $167.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

