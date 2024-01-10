Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on J. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $141.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

