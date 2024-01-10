Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Jamieson Wellness in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$151.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
