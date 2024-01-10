Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

JEF traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 177,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $41.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,004,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

