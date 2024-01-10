Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 405.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 207,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,836,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.