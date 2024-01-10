JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Portside Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. 623,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,962. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.