Juniper Networks’ (JNPR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 25,432,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043,800. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,386 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

