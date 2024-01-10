Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $40.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

JNPR stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,348,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,136 shares of company stock worth $1,416,386. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

