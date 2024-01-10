KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.13, with a volume of 183522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Get KB Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.