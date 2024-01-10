Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kemper from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.95%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

