Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Down 4%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.08. 9,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 15,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kenon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kenon by 14.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 143.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,838,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

