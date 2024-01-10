Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4964 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Kering Stock Down 1.3 %

PPRUY stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kering has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43.

Get Kering alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PPRUY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Kering

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.