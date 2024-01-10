KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

TTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

TTEK stock opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average is $161.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $228,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 92.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

