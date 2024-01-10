Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KIM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 1,739,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,869. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,644,000 after acquiring an additional 344,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

