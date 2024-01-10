Kish Bancorp, Inc. (KISB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on January 31st

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Kish Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of KISB stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13. Kish Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $33.80.
About Kish Bancorp
