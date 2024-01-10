Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires New Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4,994.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $79.77 and a 12 month high of $133.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

