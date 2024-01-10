Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average of $158.97.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

