Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $313,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $251.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.06 and its 200-day moving average is $233.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

