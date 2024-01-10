Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Shares of AMGN opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

