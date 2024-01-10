Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of KYMR opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Amundi bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $74,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

