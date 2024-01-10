Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.64. The company had a trading volume of 197,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,525. The company has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.