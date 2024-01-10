Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. 844,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,714,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

