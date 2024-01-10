Lafayette Investments Inc. Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 612.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

NYSE WAT traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.07. 55,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $346.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.55 and a 200 day moving average of $277.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

