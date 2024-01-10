Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $205,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3 %

QCOM traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

