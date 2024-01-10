Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $243,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 123.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 91,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,477. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

