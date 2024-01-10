Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,595,000 after acquiring an additional 280,681 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 403,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,417,000 after purchasing an additional 256,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 232,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.78. The stock had a trading volume of 49,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $155.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

