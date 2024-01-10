Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,838 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 91,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

