Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 1,113 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.87. 34,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

