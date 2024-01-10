Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enovis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enovis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Enovis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENOV stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. 4,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,877. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

