Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after buying an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $123,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $61,189,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.13. 104,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.93. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $202.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

