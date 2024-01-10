Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

