Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.89. 36,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,606. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

