Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.64. The company had a trading volume of 447,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,286. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

