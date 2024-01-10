Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,127 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $142.35. The stock had a trading volume of 265,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,735. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.24.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.