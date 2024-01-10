Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 490 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,196,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

