Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 8,264 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco
In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %
SYY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 750,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
