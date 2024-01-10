Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,809,302. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

