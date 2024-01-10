Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Caterpillar by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.60. 549,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.58 and its 200-day moving average is $265.82. The firm has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

