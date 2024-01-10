Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.85. The company had a trading volume of 570,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,196. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

