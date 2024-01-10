Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.48. 145,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

