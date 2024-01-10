Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $432.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

